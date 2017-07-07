26.5 °C
New GM for Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica

by Romania Insider
Hidroelectrica

Bogdan Badea, a former state secretary in the Energy Ministry, has been appointed president of the local state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica directorate.

Badea previously worked with Hidroelectrica as manager of the Project Management Department of the Investments Division within the company. He was also a state secretary in the Economy Ministry between June 2013 and February 2014.

He served as a member of the supervisory board of OMV Petrom, and a member in the administration boards of Rompetrol Rafinare and Enel Energie Muntenia.

The power producer also appointed two new members to its executive board. They are Marian Bratu, a former manager of the Maintenance Department, with expertise in company investments, production and maintenance, and Mihai-Val Zdru, a former director of the Transelectrica Access Network Division.

Hidroelectrica’s supervisory board was in charge of the appointments.

Hidroelectrica is one of the most profitable state-owned companies. It recorded a gross profit of EUR 162.8 million in the first five months of this year, up 26% compared to the same period last year. The turnover amounted to EUR 655.8 million during this period, up 11% year-on-year.

