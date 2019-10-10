Ro Insider
Driving in Romania: Tougher sanctions enter into force this weekend
10 October 2019
Beginning Saturday, October 12, the Police will start fining those who use their phone while driving, be it for speaking, texting, filming or live broadcasting.

This comes after the government adopted in August an ordinance that brings new rules for driving on public roads.

Under the new rules, the hand-holding or hand-use of mobile phones or of any mobile devices equipped with text, photo or video recording and rendering functions while driving is banned. It can result in a fine of 6 to 8 fine points - currently between RON 870 (EUR 183) and RON 1,160 (EUR 244) - and a complementary sanction of 4 penalty points.

Those who use or hold their phone or other mobile devices while driving and, concomitantly, break another driving rule, can receive fines of 4 to 5 fines points – from RON 580 (EUR 122) to RON 725 (EUR 152), and have their licence suspended for 30 days.

Surpassing the legal speed limit, driving on roads where access is banned, not giving priority to pedestrians, not following the rules concerning overtaking or not stopping when the signal is on at a railway crossing or when the barriers are down are among the rules that combine with the ones concerning the use of mobile devices to add up to a fine.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

