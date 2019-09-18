Newsroom
Romania introduces new, tougher penalties for drivers starting mid-October
18 September 2019
Drivers in Romania who talk on the phone, send messages, take pictures or make video recordings while driving will risk tougher penalties starting October 12, the Romanian Police announced.

This comes after the government adopted on August 12 an ordinance that brings new rules for driving on public roads.

“Unlike the previous legal framework, which exclusively targeted the use of the mobile phone, the new regulation bans the hand-holding or hand-use of mobile phones or of any mobile devices equipped with text, photo or video recording and rendering functions while driving,” the Police said.

“Failure to comply with this rule by the drivers of vehicles, agricultural or forestry tractors or trams constitutes a contravention and is sanctioned with the fine provided in the third class of sanctions, from 6 to 8 fine points (currently between RON 870 and RON 1,160) and a complementary sanction of 4 penalty points.”

In addition, if this adds to the breaking of other traffic rules, the driver also risks having his driver license suspended for 30 days. At the same time, fines are also foreseen for hand-holding or hand-use of mobile phones or other mobile devices while driving vehicles for which a driver’s license is not compulsory.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

