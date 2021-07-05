Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 15:07
Business

Greek replaces Frenchwoman as CEO of Vodafone Romania

07 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Achilleas Kanaris, CEO of Vodafone Albania, will replace Murielle Lorilloux as CEO of Vodafone Romania, effective July 1, 2021. Lorilloux ends her four-year mandate in Romania and will take on the position of Vodafone Business Unit Director for the Europe Cluster, Turkey and Egypt.

Achilleas Kanaris joined Vodafone in 2009, undertaking a number of commercial roles in Greece including the role of Consumer Business Director, achieving NPS leadership and integrating Hellas Online, making Vodafone a fully converged operator, before moving to take up the position of CEO for Vodafone Albania. As CEO he has successfully led the company’s transformation from a mobile-only to a fully converged business through the acquisition and subsequent integration of Albania’s second-largest Fixed and Pay TV Operator. Prior to joining Vodafone, he held various senior management positions in the Telecoms and Consulting sectors in the UK.

Kanaris is a Greek citizen. He holds a Master’s in Engineering from the Imperial College London and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - Sloan School of Management.

Murielle Lorilloux joined Vodafone Romania in September 2017 and since then she ran projects of high complexity such as the acquisition of UPC Romania, the transformation of Vodafone Romania into a convergent player in the telecom industry, and the launch of the first 5G commercial services in the country and one of the first in Europe.

Vodafone Romania also announced recently that it appointed Nedim Baytorun as Consumer Business Unit Director starting July 1. He replaces Mostafa El-Beltagy who ends his mandate. Nedim Baytorun also comes from Albania, where he has served as Consumer Business Director since 2019. Before that, he held several commercial and marketing roles at Vodafone Turkey.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 15:07
Business

Greek replaces Frenchwoman as CEO of Vodafone Romania

07 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Achilleas Kanaris, CEO of Vodafone Albania, will replace Murielle Lorilloux as CEO of Vodafone Romania, effective July 1, 2021. Lorilloux ends her four-year mandate in Romania and will take on the position of Vodafone Business Unit Director for the Europe Cluster, Turkey and Egypt.

Achilleas Kanaris joined Vodafone in 2009, undertaking a number of commercial roles in Greece including the role of Consumer Business Director, achieving NPS leadership and integrating Hellas Online, making Vodafone a fully converged operator, before moving to take up the position of CEO for Vodafone Albania. As CEO he has successfully led the company’s transformation from a mobile-only to a fully converged business through the acquisition and subsequent integration of Albania’s second-largest Fixed and Pay TV Operator. Prior to joining Vodafone, he held various senior management positions in the Telecoms and Consulting sectors in the UK.

Kanaris is a Greek citizen. He holds a Master’s in Engineering from the Imperial College London and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - Sloan School of Management.

Murielle Lorilloux joined Vodafone Romania in September 2017 and since then she ran projects of high complexity such as the acquisition of UPC Romania, the transformation of Vodafone Romania into a convergent player in the telecom industry, and the launch of the first 5G commercial services in the country and one of the first in Europe.

Vodafone Romania also announced recently that it appointed Nedim Baytorun as Consumer Business Unit Director starting July 1. He replaces Mostafa El-Beltagy who ends his mandate. Nedim Baytorun also comes from Albania, where he has served as Consumer Business Director since 2019. Before that, he held several commercial and marketing roles at Vodafone Turkey.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home