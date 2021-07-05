Greek replaces Frenchwoman as CEO of Vodafone Romania

Achilleas Kanaris, CEO of Vodafone Albania, will replace Murielle Lorilloux as CEO of Vodafone Romania, effective July 1, 2021. Lorilloux ends her four-year mandate in Romania and will take on the position of Vodafone Business Unit Director for the Europe Cluster, Turkey and Egypt.

Achilleas Kanaris joined Vodafone in 2009, undertaking a number of commercial roles in Greece including the role of Consumer Business Director, achieving NPS leadership and integrating Hellas Online, making Vodafone a fully converged operator, before moving to take up the position of CEO for Vodafone Albania. As CEO he has successfully led the company’s transformation from a mobile-only to a fully converged business through the acquisition and subsequent integration of Albania’s second-largest Fixed and Pay TV Operator. Prior to joining Vodafone, he held various senior management positions in the Telecoms and Consulting sectors in the UK.

Kanaris is a Greek citizen. He holds a Master’s in Engineering from the Imperial College London and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - Sloan School of Management.

Murielle Lorilloux joined Vodafone Romania in September 2017 and since then she ran projects of high complexity such as the acquisition of UPC Romania, the transformation of Vodafone Romania into a convergent player in the telecom industry, and the launch of the first 5G commercial services in the country and one of the first in Europe.

Vodafone Romania also announced recently that it appointed Nedim Baytorun as Consumer Business Unit Director starting July 1. He replaces Mostafa El-Beltagy who ends his mandate. Nedim Baytorun also comes from Albania, where he has served as Consumer Business Director since 2019. Before that, he held several commercial and marketing roles at Vodafone Turkey.

