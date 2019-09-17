Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/17/2019 - 08:27
Business
Sales of new vehicles in Romania decelerate to 4.5% growth rate in August
17 September 2019
The number of new vehicles sold in Romania increased by 4.5% in August compared to the same month last year.

The overall growth for the first eight months (January-August) was double the growth in August, namely 9% year-on-year, as the market has expanded much faster in the previous months.

In the first eight months of the year, new vehicle sales reached 129,759 units.

The number of passenger cars rose faster than the average, by 10.6% year-on-year to 110,998 units. The sales of commercial vehicles edged up by a mere 0.1% to 18,761 units. The number of used cars sold in the first eight months of the year decreased by 6% year-on-year, to 293,507 units.

(Photo: Pixabay)

