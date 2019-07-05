Sales of new cars in Romania soar by 25% in Jan-Mar

The sales of new cars in Romania in the first quarter of this year (Q1) increased by 25% over the same period last year, reaching 35,836 units, according to an analysis by online car sales platform Autovit.ro.

Dacia has a market share of over a third of the market, and the top five brands - Dacia, Renault, Ford, Skoda, Volkswagen - accounted for almost two-thirds (63%) of the total sales. The best-selling model of new cars was Dacia Duster.

At the same time, the sales of second-hand imported vehicles fell by 9% in the first quarter, representing the third consecutive year of decline. In terms of market share on the used cars segment, BMW climbed up to the second place surpassing Opel, while Volkswagen maintained its first place.

"We believe that the positive trend will remain in the rest of the year, even if not at the same growth rate of 25% as in the first quarter, and 2019 will be the best year for new cars after the peak recorded in 2009." said Andrei Dumuta, Business Manager Autovit.ro.

The market for second-hand imported cars is likely to reach over 400,000 units, even though the percentage decline will continue in the coming months. The year is also expected to be a record one for electric cars, where sales may exceed 1,000 units.

