Romania sees biggest drop in new car registrations in EU in September

New car registrations dropped in Romania by 73.4% in September 2018 compared to the same month last year, this being the largest decrease in the European Union (EU), according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

At EU level, the decrease was of 23.5%, local News.ro reported. Other large decreases were registered in Austria (41.8%), Sweden (39.7%) and Slovakia (37%).

A total of 2,771 new cars were registered in Romania in September 2018, compared to 10,425 in the same month the previous year.

In the first nine months of this year, new car registrations increased by 31.5% year-on-year in Romania, to 103,595 units. Across the EU, the increase was of 2.5% year-on-year in this period, to 11.95 million units.

New car registrations in Romania see highest growth in EU in first eight months

Irina Marica, [email protected]