Southern Romania: New adventure park to be built at Băile Govora resort

The Băile Govora resort, in southern Romania, will have a new adventure park, with a zip line, alpine coaster, and even off-road bicycle tracks, according to a plan announced on Monday, September 15, by the Băile Govora City Hall.

The goal of the investment is to develop leisure tourism in the resort famed for its iodized, brominated, and sulfurous mineral waters, ideal for treating respiratory and rheumatic conditions.

The execution contract was signed simultaneously with the announcement of the new adventure park. According to representatives of the local public administration, the project will be funded through the South-West Oltenia Regional Program.

“The story of this project does not begin today. It took shape as early as 2020, when we started the design, financed through the EU-funded Operational Program for Technical Assistance. From then until now, through much work, documentation, procedures, and determination, we managed to turn this dream into reality,” said the mayor of the resort, Mihai Mateescu.

The new park will complement spa tourism with a modern leisure component, according to the mayor.

The works involve the construction of zip line routes and an adventure park with different difficulty levels, an alpine coaster (bobsled track on a metal structure), tubing for all seasons, relaxation areas, and playgrounds for children, as well as a climbing wall and an off-road bicycle circuit, according to G4Media.

The investment amounts to over EUR 6 million and should be completed by 2029.

(Photo source: Primăria Băile Govora on Facebook)