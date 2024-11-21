Netflix releases teaser for its Romanian series ‘Subteran’

Video

American streaming giant Netflix has just released the first teaser of its new Romanian cyber-spy series Subteran. The production stars Ana Ularu (Inferno), Florin Piersic Jr. (The Protégé), and musical artist Alex Velea.

Directed by Octav Gheorghe, Daniel Sandu, and Anca Miruna Lăzărescu, the series tells the story of a mother passionate about technology who faces off against the gangsters in Bucharest who have irreversibly changed her life, according to Paginademedia.ro.

Subteran will have six 45-minute episodes, and Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.

(Photo: screenshot from Netflix teaser)