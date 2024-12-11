Life

Netflix announces release date for its Romanian series Subteran

11 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Subteran, Netflix's original Romanian series, will be available starting in January of next year, the streaming platform announced.

The series, to be released on January 8, follows "a tech-savvy mother who stands up to the gangsters in Bucharest who have irreparably changed her life."

The cast includes Ana Ularu as Cami, an IT specialist and single mother who finds herself caught in a dark web of crime; Florin Piersic Jr. as Tănase, a ruthless underworld figure whose fortune was built on a drug empire; Irina Artenii in a dual role, that of the rebellious Tili & that of the controversial Crisi, extremely different twins and the daughters of Tănase; Cosmin Teodor Pană as Dracu, a loyal and cunning sidekick, Tănase's right-hand man; and Cezar Grumăzescu as Roman, an undercover agent hunted by his past.

Steve Bailie created the series, which is directed by Octav Gheorghe, Daniel Sandu, and Anca Miruna Lăzărescu.

Subteran is produced by May One, with Ioanina Pavel as creative producer and Johnathan Young & Tudor Reu as executive producers.

(Photo: V Cioplea, Netflix Asset Library)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Life

Netflix announces release date for its Romanian series Subteran

11 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Subteran, Netflix's original Romanian series, will be available starting in January of next year, the streaming platform announced.

The series, to be released on January 8, follows "a tech-savvy mother who stands up to the gangsters in Bucharest who have irreparably changed her life."

The cast includes Ana Ularu as Cami, an IT specialist and single mother who finds herself caught in a dark web of crime; Florin Piersic Jr. as Tănase, a ruthless underworld figure whose fortune was built on a drug empire; Irina Artenii in a dual role, that of the rebellious Tili & that of the controversial Crisi, extremely different twins and the daughters of Tănase; Cosmin Teodor Pană as Dracu, a loyal and cunning sidekick, Tănase's right-hand man; and Cezar Grumăzescu as Roman, an undercover agent hunted by his past.

Steve Bailie created the series, which is directed by Octav Gheorghe, Daniel Sandu, and Anca Miruna Lăzărescu.

Subteran is produced by May One, with Ioanina Pavel as creative producer and Johnathan Young & Tudor Reu as executive producers.

(Photo: V Cioplea, Netflix Asset Library)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 December 2024
Macro
Inflation in Romania jumps to 5% in November
11 December 2024
Life
Sporting events, Călin Georgescu and Coldplay among trending Google searches in Romania
10 December 2024
Politics
Romanian tax authorities investigating far-right politician Călin Georgescu and influencers who promoted him
10 December 2024
Justice
Romanian mercenary placed under judicial control for allegedly planning protests after canceled presidential elections
10 December 2024
Environment
Romanian Gabriel Paun among six environmental leaders named 2024 Champions of the Earth
10 December 2024
Leisure
Work begins on this season’s Ice Hotel at Romania’s Bâlea Lake
10 December 2024
Justice
Western Romania: 42 undeclared gold bars found in luggage at Timișoara Airport
10 December 2024
M&A
INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund to acquire Romania’s paper products producer Pehart Group