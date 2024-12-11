Netflix announces release date for its Romanian series Subteran

Subteran, Netflix's original Romanian series, will be available starting in January of next year, the streaming platform announced.

The series, to be released on January 8, follows "a tech-savvy mother who stands up to the gangsters in Bucharest who have irreparably changed her life."

The cast includes Ana Ularu as Cami, an IT specialist and single mother who finds herself caught in a dark web of crime; Florin Piersic Jr. as Tănase, a ruthless underworld figure whose fortune was built on a drug empire; Irina Artenii in a dual role, that of the rebellious Tili & that of the controversial Crisi, extremely different twins and the daughters of Tănase; Cosmin Teodor Pană as Dracu, a loyal and cunning sidekick, Tănase's right-hand man; and Cezar Grumăzescu as Roman, an undercover agent hunted by his past.

Steve Bailie created the series, which is directed by Octav Gheorghe, Daniel Sandu, and Anca Miruna Lăzărescu.

Subteran is produced by May One, with Ioanina Pavel as creative producer and Johnathan Young & Tudor Reu as executive producers.

(Photo: V Cioplea, Netflix Asset Library)

