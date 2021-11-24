Nestlé Romania, one of the largest players on the market of sweets, coffee and pet food, has invested over RON 250 mln in Romania over the last decade for both the modernization of the buildings and to acquire furniture and equipment, according to Leszek Wącirz, country manager at Nestlé Romania, speaking for Ziarul Financiar daily.

"In 2020, over RON 17 mln was spent for equipment, furniture and the modernization of its premises. In addition, we constantly invest in bringing new products to market and every year, we support educational and sustainability projects," said Leszek Wącirz, country manager at Nestlé Romania.

JOE, a Romanian brand developed by Romanian entrepreneurs in Timişoara and taken over by Nestlé, is the best-selling brand of wafers in retail, according to data from the market research company Euromonitor, which takes into account only sales in value.

The Swiss multinational decided, however, to relocate the production facility abroad, invoking "problems on the labour market and changes in the consumption patterns."

