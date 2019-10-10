NEPI Rockcastle opens EUR 100 mln shopping mall in central Romania

NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Central and Eastern Europe, will inaugurate a new shopping mall in Sibiu, central Romania, on November 14, after an investment of EUR 100 million.

The project includes the first Kaufland hypermarket located inside a shopping center in Romania.

Promenada Sibiu, the 19th mall developed by NEPI Rockcastle, was built on a 4.2-hectare plot and has a lettable area of​ 42,200 square meters.

“The investment in Promenada Sibiu is one of the largest that NEPI Rockcastle has made so far in Romania, outside Bucharest. We have invested not only financially, but also the experience gained in other projects. We have the first Kaufland hypermarket located in a mall, the first Cinegold movie multiplex in the region as well as a terrace with a spectacular view,'' said Dorinel Udma, Asset Manager NEPI Rockcastle.

The mall is located near Sibiu’s historic center, an area that attracts many tourists.

