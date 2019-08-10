NEPI Rockcastle to open EUR 70 mln shopping mall in Romania's Targu-Mures in March

NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Central and Eastern Europe, will open the Targu Mures Shopping City mall in March 2020, following an investment of EUR 70 million, the fund announced on Monday, October 7, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Built on a 12.5-hectare plot, the new mall will have a rentable area of 40,000 square meters. It will have a multiplex cinema, playground and roof garden.

Over 75% of the mall’s area is already leased. Over 60% of the area of the new mall will be occupied by anchor tenants, including a 10,000-sqm Carrefour hypermarket.

"This project is one of the most important on the agenda for next year and we focus on observing the deadline as well as the quality and safety standards. We want to offer Romanians living in the north of the country a commercial center that responds to the highest demands, a strategy that we follow, in fact, in all the projects we develop. Shopping City Târgu Mureş will bring more jobs for those who live in the city, besides various shopping and leisure options, thus contributing to the economic development of the northern region,” said Alin Burlacu, Leasing Manager at NEPI Rockcastle.

