Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 08:36
Real Estate
NEPI Rockcastle to develop residential projects in five Romanian cities
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Central and Eastern Europe, announced plans to develop residential projects around the commercial spaces it already owns. In Romania, the fund will develop residential projects in five cities: Brașov, Bucharest (around both Mega Mall and Vulcan - pictured), Râmnicu Vâlcea, Satu Mare, and Timișoara.

The budget for the projects to be developed in Romania was estimated at EUR 83 million.

The project are currently in their early stage but they will be completed within two to four years.

“Developing residential projects around our shopping malls is a natural step that addresses the needs of young active communities that value their time as the most valuable commodity. By combining the malls in our portfolio with new residential properties we are going to create vivid spaces where people can meet, relax, shop and discover unique experiences close to their homes,” said Andrei Radu, Development Director NEPI Rockcastle.

NEPI Rockcastle plans EUR 110 mln mall in southern Romania city

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 08:36
Real Estate
NEPI Rockcastle to develop residential projects in five Romanian cities
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Central and Eastern Europe, announced plans to develop residential projects around the commercial spaces it already owns. In Romania, the fund will develop residential projects in five cities: Brașov, Bucharest (around both Mega Mall and Vulcan - pictured), Râmnicu Vâlcea, Satu Mare, and Timișoara.

The budget for the projects to be developed in Romania was estimated at EUR 83 million.

The project are currently in their early stage but they will be completed within two to four years.

“Developing residential projects around our shopping malls is a natural step that addresses the needs of young active communities that value their time as the most valuable commodity. By combining the malls in our portfolio with new residential properties we are going to create vivid spaces where people can meet, relax, shop and discover unique experiences close to their homes,” said Andrei Radu, Development Director NEPI Rockcastle.

NEPI Rockcastle plans EUR 110 mln mall in southern Romania city

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 October 2019
Business
Romania asks EUR 8.5 mln penalties from US company for delays in delivering armored vehicles
04 October 2019
Politics
Funny or not? Romanian PM: If PSD named a baby for EU commissioner, the opposition would still find a flaw
03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40