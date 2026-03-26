NBI: Nusco City, One of the Strongest Vehicles in Romania’s Residential Transactions

News from Companies

The Nusco City project offers one of the most balanced investment profiles in Romania’s real estate market, combining steady rental income with strong capital appreciation potential. Average annual rental yields are estimated at 7–8%, supported by consistent demand from multinational employees and the international community. At the same time, property value growth remains a strategic pillar, with annual appreciation estimated at 15–20%, driven by the project’s ongoing development and infrastructure expansion.

The project’s green component—spanning over 36,000 sqm—alongside integrated facilities such as an international hotel, a top-tier medical hospital, and an educational unit, directly contributes to the long-term value of the entire area. These elements not only enhance quality of living but also strengthen investment appeal in a city where integrated developments of this scale remain limited. Phase III is being developed through an investment exceeding €150 million.



A clear signal that the market responds quickly when the product is well-positioned: a mixed-use development of significant scale, backed by real infrastructure. Phase III of Nusco City adds 836 apartments to the project’s 23-hectare masterplan, featuring integrated amenities and approximately 40% green spaces, in one of the most dynamic areas in Northern Bucharest. North Bucharest Investments is the exclusive sales partner for Nusco City—one of the largest urban regeneration projects in Romania.



In a market where investors are increasingly focused on projects with a proven track record, Nusco City is entering a stage of consolidated visibility in terms of performance and returns. The first two phases have already validated the project’s value, while Phase III represents a natural continuation within a market-proven context.



Interest in Phase III has been strong since launch, with over 30% of units contracted within a short timeframe—an indicator of accelerated sales velocity and rapid market absorption.



The proximity to the Pipera business hub, quick access to major transport arteries, and complementary developments in the area generate sustained demand, both for residential use and rentals. This location offers stability and predictability—key factors for any real estate investment.

“Investors are increasingly focused on projects with a solid track record. Nusco City is one of the few examples in the market where previous phases have validated the product, and Phase III brings even greater investment predictability,” said Vlad Musteață, CEO & Founder of NBI.

As the exclusive sales representative, North Bucharest Investments (NBI) positions Nusco City Phase III as a compelling opportunity for investors seeking strong returns backed by real demand. Through an integrated approach, NBI provides end-to-end support—from selecting the right unit to rental and resale strategies—facilitating the transformation of a purchase into a structured investment.



Nusco City Phase III does not mark a beginning, but rather a consolidation stage for a project that has already proven its ability to deliver and continues to grow at a sustained pace.



*This is a press release