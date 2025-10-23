Culture
Video

Documentary about the return of bison and beavers to Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains arrives in cinemas

23 October 2025

The story of the return of bison and beavers to Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains comes to cinemas nationwide with Arhitecții Naturii/Nature’s Architects, a new documentary by filmmaker Dan Dinu, produced in collaboration with NTD Film and the Conservation Carpathia Foundation. The film premieres in cinemas across Romania this Friday, October 24.

Screenings will take place in cities including Bucharest, Brașov, Cluj, Iași, Sibiu, Timișoara, and others, Conservation Carpathia Foundation announced. The full schedule and list of participating cinemas are available on the distributor’s website.

Over the course of one hour, viewers are invited to witness how these two keystone species - the European bison, the continent’s largest land mammal, and the beaver, nature’s master engineer - reshape the landscape and restore ecological balance.

Between 2020 and 2024, 81 bison were released into the Făgăraș Mountains, along with 62 beavers reintroduced since 2021. Both species play a vital role in regenerating forests, maintaining biodiversity, and creating new habitats for other wildlife, the foundation explained.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carpathia.org)

