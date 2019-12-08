Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 08/12/2019 - 12:18
Politics
NATO completes upgrade of missile defense system in Romania
12 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NATO completed last Friday, August 9, a long-planned update of its Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense system at the Deveselu base in Romania.

The update has been taking place across the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense system fleet and did not provide any offensive capability to the Aegis Ashore missile defense system, NATO said in a press release.

“The update is part of the United States European Phased Adaptive Approach to ballistic missile defence, which was announced in September 2009,” the press release reads.

During the update, NATO temporarily deployed a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to the Deveselu base, and now that the upgrade is complete and the Aegis Ashore is back online, the “THAAD system will be redeployed as planned.”

NATO announced the upgrade of the missile defense system in Romania and the deployment of the THHAD system to the Deveselu base in mid-April this year. Russia reacted to the news and said that it was “closely following” this move of the US. Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko said at that time that Russia has two questions related to this deployment: what reasons are for the THAAD deployment as it is and what the modernization of facilities in Romania involves. He also told the reporters: "We are closely following this. There is a Russian saying ‘Nothing is more permanent than a temporary fix’.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: U.S. Embassy)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 08/12/2019 - 12:18
Politics
NATO completes upgrade of missile defense system in Romania
12 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NATO completed last Friday, August 9, a long-planned update of its Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense system at the Deveselu base in Romania.

The update has been taking place across the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense system fleet and did not provide any offensive capability to the Aegis Ashore missile defense system, NATO said in a press release.

“The update is part of the United States European Phased Adaptive Approach to ballistic missile defence, which was announced in September 2009,” the press release reads.

During the update, NATO temporarily deployed a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to the Deveselu base, and now that the upgrade is complete and the Aegis Ashore is back online, the “THAAD system will be redeployed as planned.”

NATO announced the upgrade of the missile defense system in Romania and the deployment of the THHAD system to the Deveselu base in mid-April this year. Russia reacted to the news and said that it was “closely following” this move of the US. Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko said at that time that Russia has two questions related to this deployment: what reasons are for the THAAD deployment as it is and what the modernization of facilities in Romania involves. He also told the reporters: "We are closely following this. There is a Russian saying ‘Nothing is more permanent than a temporary fix’.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: U.S. Embassy)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40