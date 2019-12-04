Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 11:41
Politics
U.S. temporarily deploys THAAD missile defense system to Romania this summer
12 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The United States will temporarily deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to the Deveselu base in Romania this summer, when the Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense site will undergo a long-planned update.

“The THAAD unit will be under NATO operational control and the full political control of the North Atlantic Council. It will only remain operational until the Aegis Ashore Romania site is back online. The update and deployment are expected to last several weeks,” NATO said in a press release.

NATO also said that the update scheduled to take place this summer will not provide any offensive capability to the Aegis Ashore missile defence system at Deveselu.

“In accordance with NATO's Ballistic Missile Defence system, the THAAD unit will be focused on potential threats from outside the Euro-Atlantic area. Aegis Ashore Romania is purely a defensive system,” the same press release reads.

The Aegis Ashore system in Romania is a component of the NATO missile defense system, under the operational control of Allied military authorities. According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, the THAAD defensive system that will be temporarily deployed to Romania will have the same goal as the Aegis Ashore system, i.e. to defend NATO’s population, forces and territory in Europe against ballistic missile threats originating from outside the Euro-Atlantic space.

[email protected]

(Photo source: U.S. Embassy)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 11:41
Politics
U.S. temporarily deploys THAAD missile defense system to Romania this summer
12 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The United States will temporarily deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to the Deveselu base in Romania this summer, when the Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense site will undergo a long-planned update.

“The THAAD unit will be under NATO operational control and the full political control of the North Atlantic Council. It will only remain operational until the Aegis Ashore Romania site is back online. The update and deployment are expected to last several weeks,” NATO said in a press release.

NATO also said that the update scheduled to take place this summer will not provide any offensive capability to the Aegis Ashore missile defence system at Deveselu.

“In accordance with NATO's Ballistic Missile Defence system, the THAAD unit will be focused on potential threats from outside the Euro-Atlantic area. Aegis Ashore Romania is purely a defensive system,” the same press release reads.

The Aegis Ashore system in Romania is a component of the NATO missile defense system, under the operational control of Allied military authorities. According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, the THAAD defensive system that will be temporarily deployed to Romania will have the same goal as the Aegis Ashore system, i.e. to defend NATO’s population, forces and territory in Europe against ballistic missile threats originating from outside the Euro-Atlantic space.

[email protected]

(Photo source: U.S. Embassy)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 April 2019
Business
Foreign investors’ expectations worsen amid regulatory changes in Romania
10 April 2019
Politics
Romania’s justice minister rejects all candidates for general prosecutor after interview
09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
10 April 2019
Culture
Romanian film review – 30 Years Later: One World Romania
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature

Get in Touch with Us