NATO’s Mark Rutte to meet president Nicușor Dan during visit to Romania

04 November 2025

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte will make his first official visit to Romania on Wednesday, November 5, where he will be received by president Nicușor Dan at the Cotroceni Palace, the Romanian Presidency announced. The announcement comes after Washington's decision to reduce its troop presence in Romania.

Talks between the two leaders will focus on security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance, particularly on NATO's eastern flank, as well as on strengthening Romania's national security and the Alliance's collective defense and deterrence capabilities.

The visit comes as Mark Rutte attends the NATO-Industry Forum, taking place in Bucharest on November 5-6. The event serves as a key platform for strategic dialogue between the Alliance and the defense industries of member states. 

President Dan and the NATO Secretary General are scheduled to participate together in the forum on November 6.

Mark Rutte's official program in Bucharest also includes meetings with other Romanian officials and participation in a public diplomacy event.

(Photo source: Nato.int)

