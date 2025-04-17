Defense

Around 4,000 troops to take part in NATO’s Dacian Spring 2025 military exercise in Romania

17 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Roughly 4,000 troops and 913 military vehicles from ten NATO countries will take part in the multinational exercise Dacian Spring 2025 (DASP 25), scheduled to take place in Romania between May 5 and 23. The participating countries include Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Spain.

The exercise is planned and led by the Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast (HQ MND-SE) and will take place across multiple training grounds in Romania, including Smârdan, Cincu, Capu Midia, Bogata, and Frecăței.

Romanian forces from all service branches - land, air, naval, and cyber - will train alongside troops from the Multinational Brigade Southeast Command and allied contingents. 

The aim is to strengthen collective defense readiness and improve interoperability among NATO forces under the command and control structure of HQ MND-SE, the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) said.

A key feature of this year’s edition is the first-ever deployment of a Belgian maneuver battalion to Romania, marking a milestone in the country’s NATO collaboration.

The first troops began entering Romania on April 16 through the Nădlac border crossing, heading by road to the Bogata training area.

Romanian officials emphasized that NATO exercises like DASP 25 are defensive and transparent in nature, carried out in full compliance with the country’s international commitments.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bumbleedee/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Defense

Around 4,000 troops to take part in NATO’s Dacian Spring 2025 military exercise in Romania

17 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Roughly 4,000 troops and 913 military vehicles from ten NATO countries will take part in the multinational exercise Dacian Spring 2025 (DASP 25), scheduled to take place in Romania between May 5 and 23. The participating countries include Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Spain.

The exercise is planned and led by the Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast (HQ MND-SE) and will take place across multiple training grounds in Romania, including Smârdan, Cincu, Capu Midia, Bogata, and Frecăței.

Romanian forces from all service branches - land, air, naval, and cyber - will train alongside troops from the Multinational Brigade Southeast Command and allied contingents. 

The aim is to strengthen collective defense readiness and improve interoperability among NATO forces under the command and control structure of HQ MND-SE, the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) said.

A key feature of this year’s edition is the first-ever deployment of a Belgian maneuver battalion to Romania, marking a milestone in the country’s NATO collaboration.

The first troops began entering Romania on April 16 through the Nădlac border crossing, heading by road to the Bogata training area.

Romanian officials emphasized that NATO exercises like DASP 25 are defensive and transparent in nature, carried out in full compliance with the country’s international commitments.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bumbleedee/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 April 2025
Justice
BBC: Romanian-born Tesla whistleblower scores legal victory against Elon Musk
17 April 2025
Transport
Romania’s automobile production down 11.2% y/y in Q1
17 April 2025
Culture
Recently recovered Dacian gold bracelet on display at Romania’s National History Museum
17 April 2025
Environment
'An advantage for nature and communities': Conservation Carpathia eyes vulture return, builds for ecotourism at planned national park in Romania's Făgăraş Mountains
17 April 2025
Defense
Around 4,000 troops to take part in NATO’s Dacian Spring 2025 military exercise in Romania
16 April 2025
Romanians abroad
Roughly 24% of Romanians lived abroad in 2024, according to Alpha Bank analysis
16 April 2025
Transport
Chinese car company Chery to enter Romanian market in July
16 April 2025
Society
Holy Light brought from Jerusalem to Romania this weekend for Easter