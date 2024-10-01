Defense

NATO’s AWACS surveillance aircraft patrolling Romania’s airspace

01 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NATO announced that it started additional flights by Airborne Warning and Control System - AWACS surveillance aircraft over Romania on September 29. 

The enhanced vigilance activity is aimed at supporting the Alliance’s reinforced presence in the region and monitoring Russian military activity. In addition, it will also strengthen Romania’s ability to respond to the increased air activity in the vicinity of its border, NATO said.

The flights will take place solely over Alliance territory and operate out of Preveza air base in Greece and the NATO AWACS main base at Geilenkirchen, Germany.

The move follows a series of Russian drones entering Romania’s (and thus NATO’s) airspace in recent months amid attacks on neighboring Ukraine. Most recently, the Romanian Ministry of Defense announced that, on September 27, a Russian drone briefly entered Romanian airspace during an attack on the Ukrainian city of Izmail, near the border.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ac.nato.int; by Andrew Sarwer)

Normal
Defense

NATO’s AWACS surveillance aircraft patrolling Romania’s airspace

01 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NATO announced that it started additional flights by Airborne Warning and Control System - AWACS surveillance aircraft over Romania on September 29. 

The enhanced vigilance activity is aimed at supporting the Alliance’s reinforced presence in the region and monitoring Russian military activity. In addition, it will also strengthen Romania’s ability to respond to the increased air activity in the vicinity of its border, NATO said.

The flights will take place solely over Alliance territory and operate out of Preveza air base in Greece and the NATO AWACS main base at Geilenkirchen, Germany.

The move follows a series of Russian drones entering Romania’s (and thus NATO’s) airspace in recent months amid attacks on neighboring Ukraine. Most recently, the Romanian Ministry of Defense announced that, on September 27, a Russian drone briefly entered Romanian airspace during an attack on the Ukrainian city of Izmail, near the border.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ac.nato.int; by Andrew Sarwer)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 October 2024
Energy
US EXIM approves USD 99 mln loan to support development of small modular reactor in Romania
01 October 2024
Tech
Starlink conducting tests in Romania to boost coverage of satellite internet coverage
01 October 2024
Defense
NATO’s AWACS surveillance aircraft patrolling Romania’s airspace
01 October 2024
Healthcare
Children from Gaza receive treatment in Romanian hospitals
01 October 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest remains Romania's most active region for residential projects in 2024
01 October 2024
Politics
US visa-free travel possible for Romanians in 2025 as refusal rate drops below 3%, ambassador says
30 September 2024
Transport
Fresh snow falls on Romania's Transfăgărășan and Transalpina mountain roads
30 September 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom acquires PV projects in Romania from Danish Jantzen Renewables