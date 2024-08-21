Defense

NATO moves LANZA LTR-25 air defence radar from Italy to Romania

21 August 2024

NATO’s Deployable Command and Control Centre (DACCC) moved its deployable air defence radar LANZA LTR-25 and support crew from Poggio Renatico in Italy to Cataloi in Romania, NATO said.

The DACCC declared Initial Operational Capability of the radar on August 14, enabling it to enhance surveillance coverage on the border of Romania, especially to detect reduced Radar Cross Section assets approaching NATO airspace, according to the official announcement.

“This deployment has to be seen as defensive and necessary in order to further increase protection of our host nation and Ally Romania,” said Major General Denny Traas, DACCC Commander. “The mission demonstrates the continuous evolution and improvement of Alliance defensive system.”

According to NATO, deployable active radars provide an efficient addition to existing static and airborne command and control platform as they enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships and reinforce the preparedness of NATO Air and Space Power.

Brigadier General Michael Krah, Deputy Chief of Staff Operations at Allied Air Command, commented: “The current deployment of the DACCC's radar to Romania demonstrates NATO's continuous commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Alliance Members' airspace. It coincides with the routine rotational deployment of NATO fighter jets – presently Spanish F-18s – to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, to conduct enhanced Air Policing. Both deployments underscore the solidarity and cohesion among NATO Allies when it comes to deterrence and defence.”

NATO’s air surveillance and control experts will be supporting the Alliance’s enhanced Vigilance activities on the southeastern flank for several months, the same source said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ac.nato.int/DACCC)

1

