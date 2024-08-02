Defense

Spanish Air Force Detachment deployed in Romania for NATO-led air policing missions

02 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Spanish Air Force Detachment deployed in Romania will carry out over the next four months, alongside Romanian military, NATO-led air policing missions, the Defense Ministry announced.

A ceremony to certify the detachment is scheduled to take place on August 6 at the Mihail Kogãlniceanu Air Base.

The Spanish Detachment is made up of approximately 150 military (pilots and technical personnel) and eight F-18 Hornet aircraft.

The air policing missions conducted jointly are meant to “contribute to the development of the reaction and deterrence capability and consolidate the interoperability between the Romanian and Spanish Air Forces.”

(Photo: MAPN)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Defense

Spanish Air Force Detachment deployed in Romania for NATO-led air policing missions

02 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Spanish Air Force Detachment deployed in Romania will carry out over the next four months, alongside Romanian military, NATO-led air policing missions, the Defense Ministry announced.

A ceremony to certify the detachment is scheduled to take place on August 6 at the Mihail Kogãlniceanu Air Base.

The Spanish Detachment is made up of approximately 150 military (pilots and technical personnel) and eight F-18 Hornet aircraft.

The air policing missions conducted jointly are meant to “contribute to the development of the reaction and deterrence capability and consolidate the interoperability between the Romanian and Spanish Air Forces.”

(Photo: MAPN)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 August 2024
Sports
Paris 2024 Olympics: Silver for Romanian rowers in women's lightweight double sculls race
02 August 2024
Sports
Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian team wins silver in women's coxless pair race
01 August 2024
Sports
Paris Olympics: Romania secures gold in men's double sculls rowing, women’s pair gets silver
01 August 2024
Business
Sanador puts EUR 20 million into expanding hospital in Bucharest
01 August 2024
Business
Nokian Tyres gets EUR 150 million loan from EIB for zero-emissions plant in Romania
01 August 2024
Sports
Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins bronze in 100m freestyle race
31 July 2024
Society
Consumer Protection officials temporarily close restaurants, shops at Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport
31 July 2024
Sports
Paris 2024: Latest Team Romania results at the Olympic Games