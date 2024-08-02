Spanish Air Force Detachment deployed in Romania for NATO-led air policing missions

A Spanish Air Force Detachment deployed in Romania will carry out over the next four months, alongside Romanian military, NATO-led air policing missions, the Defense Ministry announced.

A ceremony to certify the detachment is scheduled to take place on August 6 at the Mihail Kogãlniceanu Air Base.

The Spanish Detachment is made up of approximately 150 military (pilots and technical personnel) and eight F-18 Hornet aircraft.

The air policing missions conducted jointly are meant to “contribute to the development of the reaction and deterrence capability and consolidate the interoperability between the Romanian and Spanish Air Forces.”

(Photo: MAPN)

simona@romania-insider.com