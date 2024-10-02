Events

Bucharest events: National Theater Festival tickets go on sale

02 October 2024

Tickets for performances of the 34th edition of the National Theater Festival in Bucharest will go on sale Thursday, October 3, the organizers announced. The event is scheduled for October 18-28.

Tickets can be purchased online from all sales platforms of each host theatre, as well as from ticket offices.

For easy access, organizers recommend theater fans check the daily schedule displayed on the festival’s official webpage - Fnt.ro, choose their desired performances, and then click on the Buy Tickets (Cumpără Bilete) button to be redirected to the ticket purchase page of that specific show. 

This year’s festival theme is Dramaturgies of the possible, and the curators are Mihaela Michailov, Călin Ciobotari, and Ionuț Sociu.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: the organisers)

