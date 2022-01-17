Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/17/2022 - 13:26
Culture

Romania introduces National Reading Day

17 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will mark the National Day of Reading on February 15, according to a law promulgated on January 14 by president Klaus Iohannis.

On this day, museums, public libraries and educational and cultural institutions will run various activities aimed at encouraging reading. These can range from book collection and donation events to reading and creative writing workshops. 

The Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Sebastian Burduja filed a draft law aiming to establish a national reading day last year.

The date of February 15 was proposed following the example of other countries, where national reading days coincide with the birthdates of celebrated writers. In Romania's case, it would mark the birthdates of "two personalities who played an important role in the development of Romanian education and in promoting reading": politician and literary critic Titu Maiorescu (February 15, 1840), a founder of the literary society Junimea, and Spiru Haret (February 15, 1851), a mathematician and education minister credited with developing the country's modern education system.

(Photo: Pexels)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/17/2022 - 13:26
Culture

Romania introduces National Reading Day

17 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will mark the National Day of Reading on February 15, according to a law promulgated on January 14 by president Klaus Iohannis.

On this day, museums, public libraries and educational and cultural institutions will run various activities aimed at encouraging reading. These can range from book collection and donation events to reading and creative writing workshops. 

The Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Sebastian Burduja filed a draft law aiming to establish a national reading day last year.

The date of February 15 was proposed following the example of other countries, where national reading days coincide with the birthdates of celebrated writers. In Romania's case, it would mark the birthdates of "two personalities who played an important role in the development of Romanian education and in promoting reading": politician and literary critic Titu Maiorescu (February 15, 1840), a founder of the literary society Junimea, and Spiru Haret (February 15, 1851), a mathematician and education minister credited with developing the country's modern education system.

(Photo: Pexels)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks