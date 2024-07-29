Administration

National Arena parking to open for residents after upgrade, Bucharest mayor says

29 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest City Hall, through the Municipal Parking Company, announced on July 29 that it is restoring the above-ground parking lot at the National Arena stadium. After the upgrade, the 1000+ parking spaces can also be used by residents in the area.

So far, the barrier access control system and parking meters have been installed, the surveillance system and the alarm systems have been repaired, the fire extinguishing system has been rebuilt, and hydrants and water pumps have been installed, mayor Nicuşor Dan said.

Next, the elevators will be renovated, the staircase will be fitted out, and the fire-resistant doors will be changed.

Currently, the parking lot, which has 1,250 spaces, is rented out for the events held at the National Arena. After the upgrade, the Parking Company, which manages the parking lot, will set up a system through which the parking spaces can also be used by the residents of the area, the mayor said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Normal
Administration

National Arena parking to open for residents after upgrade, Bucharest mayor says

29 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest City Hall, through the Municipal Parking Company, announced on July 29 that it is restoring the above-ground parking lot at the National Arena stadium. After the upgrade, the 1000+ parking spaces can also be used by residents in the area.

So far, the barrier access control system and parking meters have been installed, the surveillance system and the alarm systems have been repaired, the fire extinguishing system has been rebuilt, and hydrants and water pumps have been installed, mayor Nicuşor Dan said.

Next, the elevators will be renovated, the staircase will be fitted out, and the fire-resistant doors will be changed.

Currently, the parking lot, which has 1,250 spaces, is rented out for the events held at the National Arena. After the upgrade, the Parking Company, which manages the parking lot, will set up a system through which the parking spaces can also be used by the residents of the area, the mayor said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 July 2024
Macro
Report: Romanians hold almost 6% of the financial wealth in Eastern Europe
30 July 2024
Sports
Storia index: Sibiu, Arad and Oradea are Romania’s best-developed cities in terms of bike lanes
30 July 2024
Energy
PPC Renewables builds 140 MW wind farm in eastern Romania
30 July 2024
M&A
EssilorLuxottica enters Romanian eyewear retail market after acquiring Innova Capital's stake in Optical Investment Group
30 July 2024
Justice
Well-known Romanian university professor accused of sexual abuse by students
30 July 2024
Sports
Paris 2024: David Popovici becomes Romania’s first male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal
29 July 2024
Events
Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic announces star-studded 2024-2025 season
29 July 2024
Healthcare
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Bucharest