National Arena parking to open for residents after upgrade, Bucharest mayor says

Bucharest City Hall, through the Municipal Parking Company, announced on July 29 that it is restoring the above-ground parking lot at the National Arena stadium. After the upgrade, the 1000+ parking spaces can also be used by residents in the area.

So far, the barrier access control system and parking meters have been installed, the surveillance system and the alarm systems have been repaired, the fire extinguishing system has been rebuilt, and hydrants and water pumps have been installed, mayor Nicuşor Dan said.

Next, the elevators will be renovated, the staircase will be fitted out, and the fire-resistant doors will be changed.

Currently, the parking lot, which has 1,250 spaces, is rented out for the events held at the National Arena. After the upgrade, the Parking Company, which manages the parking lot, will set up a system through which the parking spaces can also be used by the residents of the area, the mayor said.

