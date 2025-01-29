Naomi Springer, Head of EYFS at Cambridge School of Bucharest: Together, we strive to discover the ‘magic’ ingredients that will unlock each child's inner potential

Business Views

Cambridge School of Bucharest offers a comprehensive Early Years Programme for students aged 3 to 5, providing a balanced approach to learning through play and guided activities. The Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) approach carefully supports children as they build a foundation for a successful educational future. Naomi Springer, Head of EYFS, explains why this nurturing environment helps students thrive.

Can you start by telling us a bit about your role as the Head of EYFS at Cambridge School of Bucharest? What drew you to Early Years education?

Naomi Springer: In my role as Head of EYFS, I am responsible for the daily operation of the Early Years department as well as being the main point of contact for parents. I always say that we get to work with the best people possible; children aged up to five are at their most motivated, curious, and industrious. We as educators come to school each day expecting fresh adventures with students who have the most positive little minds! I also find working with parents extremely rewarding, together we work to find the magic ingredients that will help to release their child’s inner potential. EYFS teachers are the most adaptable, creative, and caring of people, what better attributes could you ask for in your colleagues?

For parents who may be unfamiliar, what is EYFS, and why is it such an important foundation for young learners?

Naomi Springer: Early Years is known as the 'Foundation Stage' because it truly lays the groundwork for everything that follows in a child’s life. We prepare students across multiple areas of learning, helping them become confident, independent learners by the time they turn five.

In EYFS, we focus on nurturing students, ensuring they develop the social, communication, academic, and physical skills they need to thrive in the future. We take pride in planting new seeds of learning each day and are fortunate to witness our students' growth as they continue their educational journey at CSB for years to come.

How does the EYFS curriculum at CSB cater to the unique developmental needs of children aged 3 to 5 years old?

Naomi Springer: We provide a range of learning opportunities that are bespoke to the needs of our students. Carefully considered activities encourage children’s natural curiosity. Our team uses a range of questioning and proven techniques to be able us to stretch or support each student. Our staff are trained to be keen observers, constantly noting important developmental milestones, which directly informs our planning.

Teaching opportunities in the Early Years setting are aimed at an individual child or a small group which develops specific developmental areas. For example, our Phonics groups in Reception ensure that each child progresses in reading and writing at a pace appropriate to their prior knowledge. Every child is on their own unique journey, and it’s our exciting mission to discover that journey and help them find their path.

In your experience, what are some of the key benefits of the British curriculum in early childhood education?

Naomi Springer: One of the key benefits of a British Early Years setting is its focus on the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework. This framework outlines essential objectives that guide our children’s learning experiences, providing them with rich opportunities to grow and develop. In addition, as an accredited British School Overseas, we can collaborate with schools around the world, allowing us to finetune and enhance our provision. It’s truly rewarding to be part of a global network of experts in the field.

Ultimately, I trust in the core philosophy that every child is unique and learns best through formative social connections and a rich, stimulating environment—values that are at the heart of the EYFS.

How does the British curriculum’s emphasis on play-based learning and child-led activities help prepare children for future academic success?

Naomi Springer: The emphasis on play-based learning in the EYFS framework is crucial for children's development. By integrating both child-led and adult-supported activities, children are encouraged to explore and engage in their learning environment.

Through imaginative play, such as role-playing in a shop or pretending to be a knight, children naturally enhance their English-language skills. These scenarios not only spark creativity but also provide rich opportunities for conversation and collaboration, which are essential for building confidence and communication skills.

Moreover, supportive adults can scaffold these experiences, guiding children’s exploration while allowing them the freedom to lead their learning. This balance fosters a love for learning and helps children develop essential social and emotional skills alongside their language development. It's a wonderful way to cultivate curiosity and resilience.

Emotional intelligence and social development are major concerns for parents nowadays. How does EYFS at CSB support the emotional and social growth of young learners?

Naomi Springer: Personal, Social, and Emotional Development (PSED) is fundamental in the EYFS framework and lays the foundation for all other areas of learning. By implementing ‘daily check-in’, we create a safe space for children to express their feelings, which is essential for emotional regulation. This approach helps them develop self-awareness and equips them with strategies to manage their emotions.

Weekly PSCHEE sessions are built in to tackle important topics like stranger danger and internet safety, fostering a sense of security and autonomy.

The modeling of kindness and empathy by teachers is essential. Children are incredibly perceptive and learn significantly from the interactions they observe. By creating an environment where everyone feels respected and valued, we are not only nurturing their social skills but also instilling a sense of community. This holistic approach to PSED truly prepares children for future social interactions and builds their confidence.

Many parents are curious about the transition from EYFS to Primary school. How do the British curriculum and your team help ensure a smooth and successful transition?

Naomi Springer: Collaboration between the Foundation Stage and Year 1 teams is essential in supporting children during this significant change. By modelling a primary class setup and incorporating whole-class teaching opportunities, we help children acclimate to the new learning environment, which can reduce anxiety and boost their confidence.

Transition activities are also a fantastic way to build connections between children and their new teachers and peers. These experiences allow children to form relationships and feel more comfortable as they move into Year 1.

Fostering a positive mindset around growing up and entering “the big class” is crucial. Celebrating this transition as an exciting milestone encourages children to view it as a positive step rather than something to fear. By creating an environment filled with enthusiasm and support, you’re helping to instill resilience and a love for learning that will benefit them throughout their education.

What are some of the unique aspects of CSB’s EYFS programme that make it stand out?

Naomi Springer: At CSB, the Early Years team is committed to the development of a provision that meets the needs of children in our international setting but also considers the local context. Our students have the opportunity to learn languages, take part in cultural celebrations, and receive specialist teaching, such as PE.

We constantly review our provision in-line with the current trends in education and the UK government guidelines. At CSB, we are ever evolving and are never satisfied to keep things ‘as they are’ and have a real drive towards reaching new goals and successes. We look to invest in the latest technology and resources to enhance our provision, building together an immersive learning environment. Our school has a unique community spirit that children just can’t help but absorb.

How does CSB involve parents in their child’s early education and create a strong home and school partnership during these formative years?

Naomi Springer: Effective parent-teacher communication is vital in the Early Years. Building strong, trusting relationships with parents creates a collaborative partnership that significantly enhances children's learning and development. When parents feel comfortable sharing insights about their child’s home life, it helps us to better understand their unique needs and contributes to their child’s achieving the Early Years goals.

Open and honest dialogues not only foster trust but also empower parents to engage more actively in their child’s education. By working together, we can implement strategies that reinforce learning at home and address any challenges that may arise. This holistic approach ensures that both the school and home environments are aligned, providing children with consistent support. When parents and educators collaborate effectively, it creates a nurturing environment where children can thrive, both academically and emotionally.

Finally, what advice would you give to parents who are considering Cambridge School of Bucharest for their child’s early education?

Naomi Springer: I encourage anyone considering our school to reach out to our Admissions team. We would love for you to tour our beautiful campus, explore our classrooms, and see our facilities firsthand. I’m also eager to meet with you and your child personally. This way, we can provide you with professional guidance and ensure that you feel confident in the lasting and fruitful partnership we aim to build together.

To find out more about Early Years programme for children aged 3 to 5 years, contact our Admissions Team.

*This interview was edited by the Romania Insider team for Cambridge School of Bucharest.