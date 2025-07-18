Venice Film Festival: Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, member of this year’s jury

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu will be part of the jury that will judge the films in the main competition of this year’s Venice Film Festival - Venezia 82.

The jury, headed by American director Alexander Payne, includes French director and screenwriter Stéphane Brizé, Italian director and screenwriter Maura Delpero, Iranian director and writer Mohammad Rasoulof, Brazilian actress, writer, and screenwriter Fernanda Torres, and Chinese actress Zhao Tao.

They will award the Golden Lion for Best Film, the Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize, the Silver Lion for Best Director, Coppa Volpi for Best Actress, Coppa Volpi for Best Actor, the Award for Best Screenplay, the Special Jury Prize, and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

Mungiu won the Palme d’Or at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival for 4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days. Also at the Cannes Film Festival, he won the Best Screenplay award in 2012 for Beyond the Hills - a movie that earned the Best Actress award for the two female leads - and the Best Director award in 2016 for Graduation, an accolade he shared that year with Olivier Assayas. His feature film R.M.N. was included in the festival’s main competition in 2022.

He founded the production company Mobra Films in 2003, the distribution company Voodoo Films in 2006, and the NGO Asociatia Cinemascop in 2010, as well as the film festivals Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest and American Independent Film Festival. In 2023, he published Tania Ionascu, my grandmother. A Moldovan Biography. The book was translated into French and Italian.

His latest film is the English-language Fjord, starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve.

The Venice Film Festival also announced the juries for the Orizzonti competition and the Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film.

Chaired by French director and screenwriter Julia Ducournau, the Orizzonti jury will include Italian director and video artist Yuri Ancarani, Argentine film critic Fernando Enrique Juan Lima, Australian director Shannon Murphy, and American filmmaker RaMell Ross.

The international jury of the Luigi De Laurentiis Venice Award for a Debut Film, chaired by Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, will also include French-Tunisian director and producer Erige Sehiri and Italian director and screenwriter Silvio Soldini.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

