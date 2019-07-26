EUR 138 million multi-purpose hall to be built in Bucharest

A multi-purpose hall with a capacity of 20,000 seats will be built in Bucharest, according to the capital’s City Hall. The project is estimated to cost about EUR 138 million, VAT included, and the City Hall said that it would be the largest such hall in Romania.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea signed the contract for the project, which is called the Polyvalent Arena (Arena Polivalenta), on Thursday, July 25. The municipal company Metropolitan Building Trust will be in charge of design and execution, and Hotnews.ro reported that the hall will be built close to the National Arena.

“The Polyvalent Hall can be compared with the AccorHotels Arena in Paris (formerly Palais Omnisports), which has a maximum capacity of 20,300 seats and in 2016 was ranked third worldwide by the number of tickets sold at events,” the Bucharest City Hall said in a Facebook post announcing the project.

The future multi-purpose hall will also have 200 seats for disabled people, four conference rooms, a press center, and an underground parking for 380 cars. Also, five open-air sports fields will be arranged next to the hall.

The Polyvalent Arena will host gymnastics, judo, wrestling, table tennis, weightlifting, fencing, volleyball, tusal, handball, basketball, tennis, and boxing competitions, as well as other sports events. For concerts and cultural events, a 400-sqm stage can also be installed here.

The design and construction should be completed in 36 months.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti)