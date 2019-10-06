EUR 450 mln hospital, largest multipurpose hall in Romania to be built in Brasov

The largest multipurpose hall in Romania and a EUR 450 million regional hospital will be built in the mountain city of Brasov, in central in Romania, the city’s mayor announced. He also said that the airport serving Brasov could be ready in two years.

“When it comes to the regional hospital, things are quite advanced here, we have a pre-feasibility study to be ready on June 14. We met with the EBRD consultants we work with. We also have an agreement on the feasibility study that will be fully funded by the EBRD, non-reimbursable. Once we have the feasibility study, together with the EBRD, we have three options to report to. Infrastructure and equipment cost about EUR 450 million,” Brasov mayor George Scripcaru said, according to local News.ro.

He also said that the feasibility study, which will be the basis of the technical project, would be completed by end-2019 or until the spring of next year. The hospital will have up to 900 beds and will be built on an 18-hectare land plot owned by the municipality.

Moreover, the mayor also said that the biggest multipurpose hall in Romania would be built in Brasov with an investment of EUR 20 million. The money will come from the municipality.

“We are currently working with the winning company for the first designing phase of a multipurpose hall with 112,000 seats. This will be, practically, the biggest multipurpose hall in Romania,” Scripcaru said.

He also talked about the Brasov-Ghimbav International Airport, which he believes would be ready in two years, as several tenders are in progress. It is an airport built from scratch, with money from the local budget, the mayor said, who pointed out that the project has so far required investments of EUR 75 million, News.ro informed.

George Scripcaru made the statements on Saturday, June 8, at an event organized by Ursus Breweries, the largest beer producer in Romania, which on the same day opened a leisure area in Brasov.

[email protected]