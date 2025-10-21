Mplus completes acquisition of Romanian CX and BPO provider Valoris

Mplus, the BPTO vertical of Croatia’s Bosqar Invest (ZSE: BSQR), has concluded its acquisition of Valoris, the Romanian customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider.

The acquisition of Valoris further strengthens Mplus's position on the Romanian market and expands its delivery capacity for international markets, the company said.

The transaction has received the necessary approvals, met all relevant requirements, and is now finalized.

The group's latest transaction, combined with existing Mplus operations and the Graia AI development center, will now comprise over 700 CX experts serving more than 50 international clients with services and the latest tech products from the Mplus portfolio.

“The successful closing of the Valoris acquisition marks an important step in Mplus’s strategic expansion in the region. Romania is a critical near-shore hub for us, and Valoris’s strong local team, proven expertise, and scalable platform will allow us to accelerate innovation, strengthen client relationships, and drive growth,” Tomislav Glavaš, CEO of Mplus and Bosqar board member, said.

Founded in 2006, Valoris has a multilingual platform supporting over 55 projects across 12 industries. The company reported revenues of EUR 7.3 million.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Mplus)