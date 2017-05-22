Movie starring Jesse Eisenberg, Pierce Brosnan filmed in Romania

Famous Irish-American actor Pierce Brosnan may come to Romania this summer for the shooting of a new movie in which he plays alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Vanessa Redgrave.

The Medusa, the new feature film of British director Peter Webber, will be shot at Castel Films and on location in Romania, Filmneweurope.com reported.

Just as with Webber’s first film, the 2003 Girl With A Pearl Earring focused on the life of painter Johannes Vermeer, the new production looks at the life of French Romantic painter Théodore Géricault and his famous painting The Raft of the Medusa.

The film stars Jesse Eisenberg as Théodore Géricault, Pierce Brosnan as the painter’s uncle and Vanessa Redgrave as his innkeeper.

The script was written by Sophia Al-Maria, based on the novel The Wreck of the Medusa by Jonathan Miles.

The sinking of the frigate, prior to the moment depicted in Géricault’s painting, is expected to be one of the most spectacular parts of the filming, according to Filmneweurope.com.

The film is produced by Raffaella De Laurentiis and Sriram Das. It is the second film by Raffaella De Laurentiis shot at Castel Film, after Patrik Syversen’s Dragonheart 4 in 2016.

Filming will take place from July until the end of September of this year.

Peter Weber has been in Romania before, as a member of the jury of the Next film festival in 2014. He then told Mediafax that his great-grandfather was Romanian, and that he left the country in 1905.

(Photo source: Pierce Brosnan on Facebook)