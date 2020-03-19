Romania Insider
Business
Most of Romania’s outsourcing industry employees already work from home
19 March 2020
About 98% of companies in Romania’s business service outsourcing industry allow their employees to work from home, in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey conducted by the Business Service Leaders Association in Romania (ABSL).

In 43% of the companies in the industry, between 90 and 100% of the employees work from home during this period.

About 20% of companies said that around 70 - 80% of their employees now work from home, while in 16% of companies the percentage of employees working at home is between 50% and 60%.

Some of the companies have even helped their employees buy the equipment necessary to work from home.

Other measures taken by the companies in the industry are limiting internal meetings, changing the schedule to avoid the busy hours, the daily disinfection of offices.

Many companies participating in the survey have taken strict measures since the end of February, by limiting travel and participating in events.

(Photo: C Simona Pilolla/ Dreamstime)

Get in Touch with Us