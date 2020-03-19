COVID-19 pushes up sales of notebooks, TVs and gaming consoles in Romania

Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco, with an annual turnover of RON 1.2 bn (EUR 250mn) and over 150 stores throughout the country, says that notebook sales have increased by about 30% amid the restrictions enforced to limit the spreading of the new coronavirus in Romania, as more and more companies have been buying laptops to equip their employees so they can work from home.

Sales of video gaming consoles have also recorded an increase of 40-50% as parents have been buying such equipment for their children who stay at home as schools are closed, according to Dragos Sirbu, Flanco’s general manager, Ziarul Financiar reported.

TV sales have also gone up 15-20% after the market had not seen any increase in previous months.

More people have been turning to televisions, increasing the audience, Sirbu explained.

At the opposite end, sales of large appliances and smartphones have fallen.

In the case of small appliances, the evolutions have been mixed.

"The market for bread machines has increased after two years, but sales of personal care products have declined."

(Photo: Pixabay)

