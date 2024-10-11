The investment company Morphosis Capital is preparing its second private equity fund, Morphosis Fund II, which aims to make 9-10 investments worth EUR 10-15 mln on average each, the company's representatives announced on October 9, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"We are still in the fundraising phase, so it will probably be a little more than that, but 90% of this capital is already committed by our investors, so we are quite confident in this figure," said Adrian Netea, Investment Director at Morphosis Capital, during the event.

The size of Morphosis Fund II will thus exceed EUR 100 mln, and the focus will be mainly on Romanian entrepreneurial companies (70%), but also two or three deals in other regions of Europe (30%), such as Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia or Croatia are envisaged.

Morphosis is primarily looking for companies in healthcare, niche manufacturing, B2B services, and consumer and retail products.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)