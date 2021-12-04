Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 08:18
Moody’s upgrades by two notches Alpha Bank’s mortgage covered bonds

12 April 2021
International rating agency Moody's has upgraded by two notches to A3 the rating of the EUR 200 million covered bonds issued by Alpha Bank Romania.

This places the bonds in the category of "upper-medium grade and low credit risk" up from "medium grade, with some speculative elements and moderate credit risk" previously.

"Based on further analysis of the legal framework and discussions with key market stakeholders, we have concluded that bondholders' unsecured claim is highly likely to share the same ranking as interbank debt," the rating agency explained.

In May 2019, the Romanian subsidiary of the Greek group Alpha Bank, among the ten biggest lenders by assets in Romania, carried out the first issue of mortgage bonds worth EUR 200 mln, part of a bigger framework program for mortgage bonds with a ceiling of EUR 1 billion. The bonds were listed on the stock exchanges in Luxembourg and Bucharest and represented the first issue of mortgage bonds made by a local bank.

Both local and international institutional investors, such as the International Financial Corporation (IFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), bought Alpha Bank's covered bonds when they were issued in May 2019. EBRD announced that it invested EUR 40 million, taking a fifth of the whole issue.

No trading involving the bonds was reported on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Last year, Alpha Bank Romania reported a gross profit of EUR 21.3 mln, up 36.9% compared to 2019. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

