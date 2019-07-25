Romanian investor buys facility management firm from Spanish owners

Momentum Capital, a company controlled by Romanian investor Dan Canta, has bought Facilitec Romania, a leading facility & property management firm on the local market.

The sellers are Spanish investors Diego Stuyck, Tomás Manjón and David Tortosa, who had bought the company in 2015 from the Spanish parent-group.

Facilitec had entered the Romanian market in 2007. At present, Facilitec has complex ongoing projects in property and facility management services for the luxury residential segment and for office buildings. Projects such as Willbrook Platinum - amounting to more than 55.000 square meters and Willbrook Residential: Oxford Gardens, Green Gate, Zodiac, Zenith, Grace Garden, North Star and Rose Garden – that include 306 properties totaling 142.640 square meters, are part of the Facilitec portfolio.

In 2018, Facilitec had a EUR 1.4 million turnover and the estimations for 2019 show a turnover of approximately EUR 1.9 million, up by 35% compared to 2018. At the time of sale, Facilitec had a team of more than 30 employees.

“We take great pride that we made Facilitec a landmark on the FM market in Romania. This is a strategic decision for us that allows us to focus on our residential development projects with Homing Properties, where we are about to finish two projects in the Northern part of Bucharest, and on our constructions business – Mantor,” said Tomás Manjón, former stakeholder of Facilitec.

Dan Canta, the company’s new owner, is also the managing director of real estate consultancy firm Avison Young Romania.

(Photo courtesy of Facilitec)

