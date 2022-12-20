Moldovan bank maib picks up advisers for Bucharest listing

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The supervisory board of Moldova's largest bank by assets maib (Moldova Agroind Bank) approved the syndicate of investment banking advisors following the decision of December 14 to list the company's shares on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange in an offer scheduled for next year.

Brokerage firm Wood & Co has been appointed sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner, while Swiss Capital will serve as joint lead manager in the actual listing process, according to a maib press release quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Raiffeisen Bank International was elected joint bookrunner, and the Polish brokerage company Ipopema Securities will be co-manager.

TradeVille will serve as a retail broker with a focus on retail investors in Romania.

(Photo source: Maib.md)