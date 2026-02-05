Republic of Moldova sends new ambassadors to Romania, other states

Moldovan president Maia Sandu appointed Mihail Mîţu as the new ambassador to Romania, according to official documents published on Thursday, February 5.

Mihail Mîţu was born in 1983 and has served as Secretary General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration in Chișinău since 2022. Between 2021 and 2022, he served as Head of Protocol in the Office of the President of the Republic of Moldova.

Previously, he was an adviser at the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Romania. Between 2013 and 2016, he held the position of consul at the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in the United States of America.

Mîţu is replacing Victor Chirilă, the current ambassador in Bucharest, who held the post since November 2021. The latter will move to serve as ambassador to Ukraine, according to News.ro.

According to the decrees signed by president Maia Sandu, Vladislav Kulminski, ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the US, was appointed to the position of ambassador to Mexico, concurrently. Likewise, Viorel Ursu, ambassador to Sweden, will concurrently hold the post of ambassador to the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, and the Republic of Finland.

Lorina Bălteanu was appointed ambassador to France, and Petru Frunze will be ambassador to China.

Also on Thursday, the decree regarding the recall of Ștefan Gorda from the position of ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Kazakhstan was published in the Official Gazette, and Corina Călugăru was recalled from the post of ambassador to France.

(Photo source: Mihai Popșoi on Facebook)