Mocha Global acquires Romanian app publisher

US company Mocha Global has acquired Bucharest-based Lemur Labs, specializing in developing mobile apps for Android under the T-Me Studios brand, Profit.ro reported.

At the time of the transaction, the shareholders of T-Me Studios were founders Matei Pavel and Laurențiu Bălașa, with 40% each, and Marius Iordache, the company’s CTO, with 20%, according to Start-up.ro.

Matei Pavel will stay on as general manager, while Bălașa and Iordache have focused since 2019 on developing Underline, an app for the fans of reading, Start-up.ro reported.

The company plans to reach a product team of more than 50 people by the end of the year locally. It will hire illustrators, Android, iOS and web programmers, product and project managers, Pavel told Start-up. ro.

