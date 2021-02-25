Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 14:18
Business

Mocha Global acquires Romanian app publisher

25 February 2021
US company Mocha Global has acquired Bucharest-based Lemur Labs, specializing in developing mobile apps for Android under the T-Me Studios brand, Profit.ro reported.

At the time of the transaction, the shareholders of T-Me Studios were founders Matei Pavel and Laurențiu Bălașa, with 40% each, and Marius Iordache, the company’s CTO, with 20%, according to Start-up.ro.

Matei Pavel will stay on as general manager, while Bălașa and Iordache have focused since 2019 on developing Underline, an app for the fans of reading, Start-up.ro reported.

The company plans to reach a product team of more than 50 people by the end of the year locally. It will hire illustrators, Android, iOS and web programmers, product and project managers, Pavel told Start-up. ro.

(Photo: Pixabay)

