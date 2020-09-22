Mobility Package to cost Romania 5% of GDP

Romania "will lose" 5% of GDP as the road transport activity will shift from the eastern to the central part of the continent, due to the provisions included in the Mobility Package passed by the European Parliament, according to estimates of the Romanian Council of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (CNIPMMR).

Some 30% of the Romanian [international] road transport companies will have to close, said CNIPMMR vice president Sterica Fudulea in a press conference, quoted by Agerpres.

What will happen is that the Romanian companies will open offices in the western part of the continent to bypass the mandatory requirement for frequent return of the vehicle to the residence country, he added.

CNIPMMR identified five provisions included in the Mobility Package that affect the companies in Eastern Europe, starting from the mandatory return of the drivers and transport means (trucks) in their country of residence, including restrictions on the local transport market for foreign operators and mandatory minimum wage set according to the country where the company operates - versus the country where it is registered.

The European Commission agreed with some of the concerns expressed by the transport companies in Eastern Europe, which are apparently not in line with the Green Energy deal.

The Commission said that, if necessary, it will exercise its right to come forward with a targeted legislative proposal before the two provisions enter into force.

(Photo: Marian Vejcik/ Dreamstime)

