Mobile rates in Romania to drop by 10% as of January

The mobile call rates paid by Romanian customers might decrease as of January, as the telecom market regulator ANCOM proposed to lower the maximum termination fee by some 10% to 0.76 eurocents / minute, starting January 1, 2020, as a transitional measure until a termination fee is adopted at European level most likely by the end of 2020.

"ANCOM has proposed, as a transitional measure, to enforce a maximum termination fee of 0.76 eurocents / minute for calls to mobile points, 10% lower than the current level. We expect this to be reflected in the tariff that each user pays for calls to mobile terminals," said ANCOM president Sorin Grindeanu, quoted by Agerpres.

The new maximum rate of 0.76 eurocents / minute was calculated as the average of the termination rates for calls to mobile points established in the Member States of the European Union.

