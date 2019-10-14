Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/14/2019 - 08:18
Business
Mobile rates in Romania to drop by 10% as of January
14 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mobile call rates paid by Romanian customers might decrease as of January, as the telecom market regulator ANCOM proposed to lower the maximum termination fee by some 10% to 0.76 eurocents / minute, starting January 1, 2020, as a transitional measure until a termination fee is adopted at European level most likely by the end of 2020.

"ANCOM has proposed, as a transitional measure, to enforce a maximum termination fee of 0.76 eurocents / minute for calls to mobile points, 10% lower than the current level. We expect this to be reflected in the tariff that each user pays for calls to mobile terminals," said ANCOM president Sorin Grindeanu, quoted by Agerpres.

The new maximum rate of 0.76 eurocents / minute was calculated as the average of the termination rates for calls to mobile points established in the Member States of the European Union.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/14/2019 - 08:18
Business
Mobile rates in Romania to drop by 10% as of January
14 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mobile call rates paid by Romanian customers might decrease as of January, as the telecom market regulator ANCOM proposed to lower the maximum termination fee by some 10% to 0.76 eurocents / minute, starting January 1, 2020, as a transitional measure until a termination fee is adopted at European level most likely by the end of 2020.

"ANCOM has proposed, as a transitional measure, to enforce a maximum termination fee of 0.76 eurocents / minute for calls to mobile points, 10% lower than the current level. We expect this to be reflected in the tariff that each user pays for calls to mobile terminals," said ANCOM president Sorin Grindeanu, quoted by Agerpres.

The new maximum rate of 0.76 eurocents / minute was calculated as the average of the termination rates for calls to mobile points established in the Member States of the European Union.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record
11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes out Dancila cabinet
10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40