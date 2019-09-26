Romanians need to work six times more than Americans to buy the new iPhone 11

A Romanian has to work, on average, 36.4 days to afford buying the new iPhone 11 Pro. This is over six times more than an American has to work to buy the same smartphone (5.8 days), four times more than a German (9.9 days), and three times more than a Brit (12.7 days), according to the iPhone Index 2019 calculated by discount website Picodi.com.

The study is based on the price of the iPhone 11 (the 64 GB version) and the average wage in every country.

In Romania, the official price for the new iPhone 11 model is RON 5,400 (EUR 1,140) while the average net wage is RON 3,119 (EUR 660) per month, or EUR 31.4 per day (considering 21 working days in a month). Thus, a Romanian has to work, on average, 36.4 days to pay for the iPhone (considering that he doesn’t have any other expenses).

However, Ukrainians have to work three times more than Romanians to pay for the same device – 96.7 days. At the other end, the Swiss can afford to buy a new iPhone in just 4.8 days.

The good news is that Romanians have to work five days less than last year to buy the latest iPhone model, which reflects an increase in their purchasing power. In 2018, Romanians needed to work 41.7 days to get the device. The price of the device (iPhone XS) in Romania was RON 5,400, the same as this year, but the average net wage was RON 2.721 (EUR 580). The average wage in Romania has increased by almost 15% in the last year.

