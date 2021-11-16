Profile picture for user sfodor
Culture

National Museum of Art in Bucharest can be visited for free on Romania’s national day

16 November 2021
The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) can be visited for free on December 1, Romania’s national day, the institution said.

The public will be able to visit the European, Medieval and Modern Romanian Art galleries and five temporary exhibitions.

They can also visit for free MNAR’s satellite museums: the Art Collections Museums, the K.H. Zambaccian Museum, the Theodor Pallady Museum, and all the other temporary exhibitions currently open at MNAR: The Modern Idol: Henry Moore in the Eastern Block; Perspectives- Mircia Dumitrescu; and Stories of the Cross. Miniature Sculpture of Byzantine Tradition

Under the headline Pallady 150, four exhibitions mark 150 years since the birth of painter Theodor Pallady (1871 - 1956), one of Romania’s most important artists. The exhibitions aim to present novel aspects of the artist’s work. 

The MNAR HQ in the former Royal Palace, across the street from the Central University Library, will host the exhibition Intimate Journal, set to illustrate the representation of the feminine body through the notes the artist took throughout the years.

The exhibitions Zambaccian on Pallady and Pallady’s Paris will open at the Zambaccian Museum and Melik House. The first will present a portrait of art collector H. Zambaccian by Pallady as well as self-portraits by the artist, while the latter will include works showcasing the city where the artist spent the inter-war period.

The Art Collections Museum hosts an exhibition of drawings by the artist, including his famous self-portrait. 

At the same time, MNAR’s Romanian Medieval Art Gallery hosts the exhibition Beyond the Legend: Neagoe Basarab, presenting the contribution of Neagoe Basarab to local culture. 

The visiting hours are between 10:00 and 18:00.

MNAR is usually open for free on the first Wednesday of every month.

(Photo: Tudor Vintiloiu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

