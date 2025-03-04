Politics

Romania presidential elections: MKOR study says Călin Georgescu leads voting intentions but Ilie Bolojan could win second round

04 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new study by MKOR shows that pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu is the frontrunner in Romania’s presidential race, with 36.6% of voters favoring him in the first round. However, the data suggests that acting president Ilie Bolojan could defeat him in the runoff, where he would secure 42% of the votes against Georgescu’s 40%.

Ilie Bolojan said he would not run in the presidential elections this May, as the ruling coalition already has a candidate - former Liberal leader Crin Antonescu. However, he has been circulated as a possible good choice in a race against the far-right’s likely candidate, Călin Georgescu.

The study said that pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu enjoys widespread support across different age groups, particularly among voters aged 28-56, with lower to middle incomes and general education backgrounds. His appeal is driven by an anti-system sentiment (38%) and his personal image (18%). 

However, despite his strong showing in the first round, his ability to maintain support in a head-to-head contest remains uncertain.

Ilie Bolojan is emerging as a credible challenger, currently polling at 12.2% in the first round when voters are presented with a shortlist of candidates. His strengths lie in his perceived competence (26%) and integrity (33%), making him particularly popular among voters over 30, those with above-average incomes, and individuals with higher education. 

Bolojan’s advantage in the second round comes from his ability to mobilize a broader segment of the electorate while reducing voter indecision, the study noted.

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan also ranks among the top contenders, with 11.8% support in a restricted list and 8.4% in spontaneous mentions. Seen as an anti-system candidate by 65% of his supporters, he appeals primarily to urban voters, high-income individuals, and those with higher education.

However, in a second-round matchup against Georgescu, Dan would likely fall short, with 36% support compared to Georgescu’s 42%.

The study also highlights concerns over Crin Antonescu’s candidacy. As the coalition-backed candidate, Antonescu has only 7.4% support in a restricted list and just 3.1% in spontaneous mentions. His presence in a second-round runoff against Georgescu would increase voter absenteeism, as many of his potential supporters remain undecided.

Voter turnout remains a key factor in the election, with 79% of respondents saying they would participate if the first round were held this Sunday. However, confidence in candidates remains low, with 53% of undecided voters citing a lack of trust in politicians and 20% expressing disappointment in the political system.

The MKOR study was conducted online, with a nationally representative sample of 1,100 respondents aged 18-65. The results align with voter preferences recorded in the first round of the 2024 presidential elections, providing further validation of the findings.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romania presidential elections: MKOR study says Călin Georgescu leads voting intentions but Ilie Bolojan could win second round

04 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new study by MKOR shows that pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu is the frontrunner in Romania’s presidential race, with 36.6% of voters favoring him in the first round. However, the data suggests that acting president Ilie Bolojan could defeat him in the runoff, where he would secure 42% of the votes against Georgescu’s 40%.

Ilie Bolojan said he would not run in the presidential elections this May, as the ruling coalition already has a candidate - former Liberal leader Crin Antonescu. However, he has been circulated as a possible good choice in a race against the far-right’s likely candidate, Călin Georgescu.

The study said that pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu enjoys widespread support across different age groups, particularly among voters aged 28-56, with lower to middle incomes and general education backgrounds. His appeal is driven by an anti-system sentiment (38%) and his personal image (18%). 

However, despite his strong showing in the first round, his ability to maintain support in a head-to-head contest remains uncertain.

Ilie Bolojan is emerging as a credible challenger, currently polling at 12.2% in the first round when voters are presented with a shortlist of candidates. His strengths lie in his perceived competence (26%) and integrity (33%), making him particularly popular among voters over 30, those with above-average incomes, and individuals with higher education. 

Bolojan’s advantage in the second round comes from his ability to mobilize a broader segment of the electorate while reducing voter indecision, the study noted.

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan also ranks among the top contenders, with 11.8% support in a restricted list and 8.4% in spontaneous mentions. Seen as an anti-system candidate by 65% of his supporters, he appeals primarily to urban voters, high-income individuals, and those with higher education.

However, in a second-round matchup against Georgescu, Dan would likely fall short, with 36% support compared to Georgescu’s 42%.

The study also highlights concerns over Crin Antonescu’s candidacy. As the coalition-backed candidate, Antonescu has only 7.4% support in a restricted list and just 3.1% in spontaneous mentions. His presence in a second-round runoff against Georgescu would increase voter absenteeism, as many of his potential supporters remain undecided.

Voter turnout remains a key factor in the election, with 79% of respondents saying they would participate if the first round were held this Sunday. However, confidence in candidates remains low, with 53% of undecided voters citing a lack of trust in politicians and 20% expressing disappointment in the political system.

The MKOR study was conducted online, with a nationally representative sample of 1,100 respondents aged 18-65. The results align with voter preferences recorded in the first round of the 2024 presidential elections, providing further validation of the findings.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2025
Society
82% of residents believe Bucharest is not ready for an earthquake, study says
04 March 2025
Justice
Tate brothers “have every interest in returning to Romania,” justice minister says
04 March 2025
Politics
Media investigation exposes Călin Georgescu’s ties to Soros Foundation and USAID, after his public attacks on them
04 March 2025
Defense
Romanian Air Force conducting low-altitude F-16 training flights until March 10
04 March 2025
Politics
Romania’s acting president, NATO chief discuss regional security and defense in phone call
03 March 2025
Transport
100 specialists to work non-stop at new subway tunnel to Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport
03 March 2025
M&A
Banca Transilvania completes merger with OTP Bank Romania
03 March 2025
Defense
Russian drone fragments carrying active combat payload found in south-eastern Romania