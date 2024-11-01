Missing Romanian citizen found dead after flood in eastern Spain

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) confirmed on November 1 that according to information provided by Spanish authorities, one person on the list of missing Romanian citizens has been found dead following the flood in the Valencia region of Spain.

The ministry extended condolences to the grieving family and advised Romanians to contact the Romanian Consulate in Castellón de la Plana for assistance. At the same time, the institution added that the Romanian Embassy in Madrid and the consulate in Castellón are maintaining constant contact with Spanish authorities and with Romanian citizens who have reported missing persons.

As many as 16 Romanian citizens are missing since the floods that have impacted Valencia and the east of Spain.

At least 158 people have died in Spain in recent days due to the floods that have hit the country. Spain's ABC news outlet also mentions that a Romanian couple has died in the flood.

Prime minister Pedro Sanchez has declared three days of national mourning. The tragedy is already Spain's worst flood-related disaster in modern history, and rescue teams are still looking for those missing. Pope Francis said he was praying for the people of the region in a video posted on X.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance by calling the Romanian Consulate in Castellón de la Plana at: +34 964.203.331; +34 964.216.008; +34 964.217.836; +34 964.203.234; +34 964.216.172; +34.964.212.446. Calls will be redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and handled by Call Center operators around the clock. Additionally, Romanian citizens facing a difficult or urgent situation can call the emergency line of the Romanian Consulate in Castellón de la Plana: +34 677 842 467.

(Photo source: Danil Rudenko/Dreamstime.com)