Romanian detergent producer Misavan launches new EUR 10 million factory

Romanian manufacturer of detergent and cleaning products Misavan from Iasi, controlled by the entrepreneur Ciprian Otea, completed the works on a new factory.

The project involved over EUR 10 million of investments, according to the previous statements of the company's owner. He recently stated that all manufacturing operations will be moved to this new facility.

"The most important investment project for the year 2024 is the new detergent factory in Iasi, which opens its doors," according to the company's representatives, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

There is only one other major factory on the local detergent market - owned by P&G near Ploiesti. During the last two years, both Unilever and Dalli of Germany closed local production units.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Branex/Dreamstime.com)