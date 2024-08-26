Politics

Mircea Geoana to step down from NATO role and join presidential race in Romania

26 August 2024

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana confirmed for Digi24 that he is going to end his mandate in his current role "in the immediate future" and then register as a candidate for the presidency of Romania.

"On a personal level, my decision is taken; on a political and institutional level, I have to respect the rules of the game at NATO, and I will make the formal and official announcement when I finish my mandate (at NATO), and this will end during the next one," said Mircea Geoana.

Politico recently revealed that Geoana is going to give up the position of deputy general secretary of the Alliance to run for the presidential elections in Romania.

"Their information is correct regarding the approach of the end of my mandate at NATO," Geoana told Digi 24.

Mircea Geoana said that Romania is ready "for an important change" and that the presidential elections in 2024 are the most important in the last 20 years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

