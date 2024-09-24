Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu to meet readers in New York next month

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York will organize on October 4 a special event dedicated to Mircea Cărtărescu, one of the most important contemporary writers, recent laureate of the prestigious Dublin Literary Award (2024) and The Los Angeles Times Book Prize (2023) for his novel Solenoid.

Sean Cotter, the masterful translator of Romanian literature, will also be present at the event.

The evening's program will include a dialogue between the two guests, moderated by Dorian Branea, director of ICR New York, and a public reading of some fragments from Mircea Cărtărescu's books.

"The event is a unique opportunity for Americans to (re)meet Mircea Cărtărescu in person and listen to him talk about his latest literary projects, about people, ideas, and books that shaped his extraordinary literary career, as well as about his special relationship with Sean Cotter," ICR New York said.

The Romanian writer will also sign on his monumental Solenoid (Deep Vellum, 2022), last year's literary sensation in America.

During Mircea Cărtărescu's stay in New York, ICR will support his participation in a series of highly visible literary events. On September 28, at the Brooklyn Book Festival, he is invited to participate in the debate Archives of the Self, together with the writers Iman Mersal, Daniel Saldaña Paris, and Kateřina Tučková. Then, on October 13 at Hay Festival Dallas, he will participate in a dialogue with Sean Cotter.

At the beginning of September, Mircea Cărtărescu became writer-in-residence at Columbia University in New York. He will teach the four-week course "Postmodernism vs. Tyranny: A Romanian Literary Revolution," which discusses the history and impact of the legendary Generation of the 1980s in Romanian literature and its relationship to the Beat generation and American postmodernism.

(Photo source: ICR New York)