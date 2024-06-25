Romania’s Ministry of Culture announced that it has initiated a dialogue with representatives of the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy group, focusing on a series of events and exhibitions that aim to globally highlight Romanian artisans and craftspeople.

The talks are taking place after the popular fashion brand used the traditional blouse model with ribbons specific to the Sibiu area in its new collection. According to La Blouse Roumaine, which also initiated the "Give Credit" campaign, Louis Vuitton used the blouse model without mentioning its Romanian origins.

“The blouse, a symbol of Romanian tradition, has shown us its power to unite Romanians with a common desire: the protection and recognition of cultural heritage. According to La Blouse Roumaine, the Louis Vuitton brand used the blouse model from Mărginimea Sibiului in its new 2024 collection, without mentioning the origin and without the consent of the cultural heritage custodians. Through the 'Give Credit' campaign, it was requested that the brand 'remove the pieces from the collection until the consent of the communities is obtained, with credit given to the origin,” minister of culture Raluca Turcan said on Facebook.

The ministry initially requested Louis Vuitton to acknowledge basing its 'LV By The Pool' 2024 collection’ on the traditional Romanian blouse model.

Raluca Turcan also congratulated the La Blouse Roumaine online community for its role in the incident and the "Give Credit" campaign.

(Photo source: Raluca Turcan on Facebook)